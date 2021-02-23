This Time, Elon Musk's Twitter Remains Quiet After Losing Billions Of Dollars And Richest Man Title

Remember earlier in 2021 when industrialist/transportation magnate Elon Musk was named the richest person in the world? Ever focused on his work, the man just kind of shrugged it off and said, “Back to work,” and it was a hell of a thing to behold. Well, it looks like he was right to treat the moment as flippantly as he did, as Musk is no longer at the top of the money bin. But if you expected anything other words of wisdom or even trolling in light of this news, you’re out of luck, as Elon Musk’s Twitter remains quiet.