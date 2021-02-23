This Time, Elon Musk's Twitter Remains Quiet After Losing Billions Of Dollars And Richest Man Title

Leave a Comment
Remember earlier in 2021 when industrialist/transportation magnate Elon Musk was named the richest person in the world? Ever focused on his work, the man just kind of shrugged it off and said, “Back to work,” and it was a hell of a thing to behold. Well, it looks like he was right to treat the moment as flippantly as he did, as Musk is no longer at the top of the money bin. But if you expected anything other words of wisdom or even trolling in light of this news, you’re out of luck, as Elon Musk’s Twitter remains quiet.
The loss was all in Tesla Inc. stock values, as the brand dropped 8.6% during yesterday’s trading, per Bloomberg. Now, here’s where the irony comes in, as the man who could be called the “real” Tony Stark kind of shot himself in the foot when it came to his financial position. The apparent cause of this huge loss is due to Elon Musk speculating that Bitcoin’s stock price did “seem high,” only weeks after Tesla was revealed to have $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency’s shares.
It happens to the best genius billionaire playboy philanthropists out there, but Mr. Musk’s newfound losses do return the title of the richest person in the world to its previous holder: Amazon’s retiring CEO/media mastermind Jeff Bezos. If this were a contest and Elon Musk sits as the Tony Stark of this competition, that would probably make Jeff Bezos the Justin Hammer of this financial fracas. Then again, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is the one that went out into the world with their own JARVIS, so this Marvel analogy might be something we’ll have to work on for the next update.
To be fair, Elon Musk might not have the time to put out a statement in reference to his latest losses, as he’s being subpoenaed to provide potential information in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Whether this request will yield the results that those involved in the legal proceedings are looking for, it will be interesting to see where Musk’s fortunes head in the near future. Let’s just hope that actual cage fighting, or the invention of a flight suit, don’t preoccupy Elon Musk too much in the pursuit to take his mind off of recent events.
Although, if we were recently named the richest person on the Earth only to see that title stripped rather quickly, we’d probably still be looking for something to watch in times of success or defeat. And even in the age of COVID-19, there's still plenty of content for one to watch.
