Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Fans About A Possible Return As Rey

Star Wars; Rise of Skywalker Daisy Ridley standing on Tattooine

No matter what happens to a character like Daisy Ridley’s Rey from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, there’s always going to be questions about whether she’ll return or not. And who could blame the fans that want to know, especially when projects like The Mandalorian blow the minds of fans with massive Luke Skywalker level cameos? But if you’re hoping that time has made her budge on her previous stance teasing fans with a “maybe/maybe not” style answer, Ms. Ridley has not changed a bit.

In an interview for Empire’s forthcoming issue (via GameSpot,) Daisy Ridley’s press rounds for Chaos Walking naturally entailed a little bit of Star Wars talk. Last seen in the big wrap-up to the Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker, Rey seemed to be headed off on the path to her destiny. But even though it all felt “tied up with a bow” to Ridley, even she maintains that it’d be crazy to call anything done, as you’ll see below:

I mean, never say never. I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.

The vastness of the Star Wars universe has seemed to start rubbing off on those in charge of the franchise’s fate. As creative talents like Rian Johnson, or even the pairing of Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, are setting off for corners unknown in the halls of that iconic IP, the Skywalkers don’t seem to be involved in everything for the time being. Though The Mandalorian did happen to throw some doubt on even that particular approach, as that unexpected appearance from Luke Skywalker had pretty massive consequences.

At the moment, it looks like Star Wars is done and over with Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and the franchise is looking to branch out into a Skywalker-free future. As new pathways will open with Rogue Squadron’s big upcoming movie, and even The High Republic era of storytelling filling in past gaps in the history of the Jedi, there seems to be less of a need to stay put in a galaxy so vast and far, far away. But who knows what’ll come up in the future?

There might just be a pressing need for Daisy Ridley to wield a lightsaber yet again; or maybe she’ll find herself keen on getting back into the swing of ways of The Force. It really is one of those moments where the lesson that Sean Connery learned on the James Bond franchise has rung in the ears of any actor who’s been a part of a wildly popular saga. As always, it’s best to never say never, and calmly wait until you have to deal with whether or not returning is a good idea in the first place.

