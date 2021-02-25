Blade's Wesley Snipes Reflects On His Reps Telling Him To Turn Down The Superhero Movie

It's easy to look back now and think that anybody who suggested Wesley Snipes not play Blade was nuts, but it maybe makes more sense when you look at the context. With the exception of the Batman franchise, comic books movies were largely absent from the box office in the late 1990s, and the ones that did come out didn't make much of a mark. A year before Blade was released, around the time it would have been going into production, Batman and Robin came out. That movie ended the franchise due to a lack of both critical and commercial success. Blade probably seemed as far from a sure bet as anything at the time.