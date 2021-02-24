Guardians Of The Galaxy: James Gunn Gives Update On Groot Growing In Vol. 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is occupied by a ton of heroes, but there are a few that stand out among the rest as fan favorites. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy are a prime example, especially the endlessly marketable Groot. Fans can't wait to reunite with the motley crew of heroes, and now the filmmaker has given an update about Groot's next stage of aging.