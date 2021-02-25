Jared Leto Says You Can Thank Brad Pitt For His Wild Fight Club Look, Recalls Filming The Fight Scenes

I remember bleaching my hair and my eyebrows white. We did one pass, and I think it was Brad Pitt, he said something about, 'Billy Idol.’ he was like, ‘Blonder!' So we went even whiter with it. I liked being on that set because I got to watch Brad. He’s incredibly loose, naturalistic; always does something very different take to take and that was interesting to see. Everyone on it just kind of felt like we were just getting into trouble and doing something that was potentially special but on the darker side of the universe.