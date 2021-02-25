Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Someone Turned Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Into An SNL Opening, And I Can’t Look Away

Steppenwolf in the Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe, but the Snyder Cut is nearly upon us. After years of fan campaigns following the 2017 release of Justice League, Zack Snyder's four-hour long vision is finally being released in March. The first full trailer only recently arrived, showing off a ton of intriguing new footage and action. Now it's been re-edited to look like the introduction of Saturday Night Live, and I can't look away.

Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building before departing the set of Justice League due to a family tragedy. Many of these scrapped concepts showed up in the Snyder Cut trailer, as well as the first footage of Jared Leto's Joker. Check out what the thrilling trailer might look like if the iconic cast of characters were working at SNL.

I mean, how can you not love that? Darkseid as a musical guest is something I would pay big money for. Especially if he has a lip syncing malfunction like Ashlee Simpson infamously did back in 2004.

The above video comes to us from Twitter of Jason Gallagher, who seemingly recut the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League to look like the iconic SNL opening credits. Thanks to some very clever editing, each DC hero from the team is given an introduction-- with their footage compiled together. What's more, the iconic Saturday Night Live voice, made famous by the late Don Pardo, utters the name of every character to hilarious results.

In each character's introduction, their name is also displayed in the SNL font, just as the TV show lists the cast's names. It's these specific details that help this spoof of the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer stick the landing. The supporting cast like Lois Lane and Alfred are regulated to the "featuring" category of the opening credits, which was another funny touch.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Things go from silly to truly bonkers when Darkseid is introduced as the musical guest of the Snyder Cut. Considering how scary Zack Snyder and company are making the villain out to be, imagining him playing the SNL stage is a delightful juxtaposition. And it turns out the host of this episode is none other than Jared Leto's Joker. We do live in a society, after all.

Luckily, the public won't have to wait very much longer for Zack Snyder's Justice League to arrive straight to our homes. The streaming event has been a long time coming, and clearly the filmmaker is putting his all into the project. What's more, he's not even being paid in order to retain full creative control. It looks like he's not messing around this time.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set to arrive on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Justice League: 5 Reasons Why I'm Actually Pumped To Watch The Snyder Cut Even Though I Didn't Like Batman V. Superman
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Justice League: 5 Reasons Why I'm Actually Pumped To Watch The Snyder Cut Even Though I Didn't Like Batman V. Superman news 4h Justice League: 5 Reasons Why I'm Actually Pumped To Watch The Snyder Cut Even Though I Didn't Like Batman V. Superman Rich Knight
Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman Throwback Photo While Reflecting On Nearly Quitting Acting news 19h Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman Throwback Photo While Reflecting On Nearly Quitting Acting Sarah El-Mahmoud
Zack Snyder On Why He Isn’t Being Paid For Justice League On HBO Max news 1d Zack Snyder On Why He Isn’t Being Paid For Justice League On HBO Max Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday 5
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
The King's Man Aug 20, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
No Big Deal, Just Tom Cruise Running In Moody Fog To Get Us Hyped For Mission: Impossible 7 TBD No Big Deal, Just Tom Cruise Running In Moody Fog To Get Us Hyped For Mission: Impossible 7 Rating TBD
George R.R. Martin Just Announced Another Big Project That Isn’t The Winds Of Winter TBD George R.R. Martin Just Announced Another Big Project That Isn’t The Winds Of Winter Rating TBD
Blade's Wesley Snipes Reflects On His Reps Telling Him To Turn Down The Superhero Movie TBD Blade's Wesley Snipes Reflects On His Reps Telling Him To Turn Down The Superhero Movie Rating TBD
Why American Horror Story Season 10 Feels Like Season 1's Murder House TBD Why American Horror Story Season 10 Feels Like Season 1's Murder House Rating TBD
Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Reveals Exactly What He Wants To Do After His Marvel Contract Ends TBD Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Reveals Exactly What He Wants To Do After His Marvel Contract Ends Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information