Someone Turned Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Into An SNL Opening, And I Can’t Look Away

It's almost hard to believe, but the Snyder Cut is nearly upon us. After years of fan campaigns following the 2017 release of Justice League, Zack Snyder's four-hour long vision is finally being released in March. The first full trailer only recently arrived, showing off a ton of intriguing new footage and action. Now it's been re-edited to look like the introduction of Saturday Night Live, and I can't look away.
Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building before departing the set of Justice League due to a family tragedy. Many of these scrapped concepts showed up in the Snyder Cut trailer, as well as the first footage of Jared Leto's Joker. Check out what the thrilling trailer might look like if the iconic cast of characters were working at SNL.
I mean, how can you not love that? Darkseid as a musical guest is something I would pay big money for. Especially if he has a lip syncing malfunction like Ashlee Simpson infamously did back in 2004.
The above video comes to us from Twitter of Jason Gallagher, who seemingly recut the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League to look like the iconic SNL opening credits. Thanks to some very clever editing, each DC hero from the team is given an introduction-- with their footage compiled together. What's more, the iconic Saturday Night Live voice, made famous by the late Don Pardo, utters the name of every character to hilarious results.
In each character's introduction, their name is also displayed in the SNL font, just as the TV show lists the cast's names. It's these specific details that help this spoof of the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer stick the landing. The supporting cast like Lois Lane and Alfred are regulated to the "featuring" category of the opening credits, which was another funny touch.
Things go from silly to truly bonkers when Darkseid is introduced as the musical guest of the Snyder Cut. Considering how scary Zack Snyder and company are making the villain out to be, imagining him playing the SNL stage is a delightful juxtaposition. And it turns out the host of this episode is none other than Jared Leto's Joker. We do live in a society, after all.
Luckily, the public won't have to wait very much longer for Zack Snyder's Justice League to arrive straight to our homes. The streaming event has been a long time coming, and clearly the filmmaker is putting his all into the project. What's more, he's not even being paid in order to retain full creative control. It looks like he's not messing around this time.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set to arrive on March 18th.