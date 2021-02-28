Pixar's Luca: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Animated Movie

Pixar's Luca Is Scheduled To Come Out Summer 2021

These days, it's hard to know for certain when anything will come out. Putting together a list of the year's upcoming movies is like playing a long-winded game of musical chairs, where everything keeps circling the calendar until, eventually, it comes out.

When it comes to Pixar's newest movie, Luca, there's an understandable (and desirable) appeal in putting it out during the balmy summer season. The warm oceanside movie fits this breezy season quite perfectly; in a normal year, it would be a no-brainer to release this movie during the crowded mid-year season. But 2021 is uncertain in nearly every respect, and there are no guarantees that this summer will be back to normal.

Therefore, while Pixar has previously scheduled Luca for June 18, 2021, the most recent marketing materials have avoided plugging any specific release date, only claiming that it'll arrive in "Summer 2021," though the Youtube description for the trailer does get a bit more specific with "June 2021."

Currently, the animated movie is slated to arrive only in theaters, though Pixar might later pursue the Disney+ option — as they did with Soul.