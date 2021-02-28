features

Pixar's Luca: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Animated Movie

Luca Trailer Screenshot

From the animation team that brought you Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Inside Out, and, most recently, Soul, to name only a few of their famous films, Luca is the 24th feature-length movie from the geniuses behind Pixar, and it has the warm potential to be yet another winner from the Mouse House-owned company. Featuring the voice talents of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Glazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan, this Italy-based seaside adventure promises to be an original, likely poignant tale of nostalgic youth, all told from a unique perspective, and it serves as the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Enrico Casarosa (La Luna).

Now that the teaser has dropped, we have our first official look at Pixar's newest original movie, but what else do we know about this summer-set coming-of-age story? Details remain limited for the time being, but we do know some key bits of information about this upcoming family film. Here's what we know (so far) about Pixar's Luca.

Luca Poster

Pixar's Luca Is Scheduled To Come Out Summer 2021

These days, it's hard to know for certain when anything will come out. Putting together a list of the year's upcoming movies is like playing a long-winded game of musical chairs, where everything keeps circling the calendar until, eventually, it comes out.

When it comes to Pixar's newest movie, Luca, there's an understandable (and desirable) appeal in putting it out during the balmy summer season. The warm oceanside movie fits this breezy season quite perfectly; in a normal year, it would be a no-brainer to release this movie during the crowded mid-year season. But 2021 is uncertain in nearly every respect, and there are no guarantees that this summer will be back to normal.

Therefore, while Pixar has previously scheduled Luca for June 18, 2021, the most recent marketing materials have avoided plugging any specific release date, only claiming that it'll arrive in "Summer 2021," though the Youtube description for the trailer does get a bit more specific with "June 2021."

Currently, the animated movie is slated to arrive only in theaters, though Pixar might later pursue the Disney+ option — as they did with Soul.

Pixar's Luca

Luca Is A Coming-Of-Age Story About Two Teenage Sea Monster Friends Experiencing An Unforgettable Summer In Italy

Described as "a fun and heartwarming story about friendship and stepping out of your comfort zone" through its recent press release, Pixar's Luca will follow one summer in the young lives of Luca, our title character, and Alberto — two teenage boys who also happen to be sea monsters from another world. Their fantastical, fun-loving days filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides are idyllic and invigorating, but they're under the constant threat of the seaside town discovering their deeply-held secret — which threatens everything they hold dear during one unforgettable season in Italy.

Pixar/Disney's Luca

The Luca Voice Cast Includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Glazer, Maya Rudolph, And Jim Gaffigan

One of Pixar's most undervalued strengths as a company is how good they are with their voice casting. Unlike some of their major studio competitors (looking at you, DreamWorks Animation) that often favor marquee names over the right talent for the job, Pixar is constantly good at finding the voice-only performers who best fit their personas, making their 3-D animated characters come alive with only their vocal cords.

When it comes to the voice cast behind Pixar's latest movie, Luca, the celebrated animation studio assembled another strong voice cast, with Jacob Tremblay (Room), Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!), Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) as our leads. Additionally, the voice cast includes Italian theater actor Marco Barricelli and Emma Berman, making her debut.

Pixar's Luca

Luca Is A Personal Story Inspired By Director Enrico Casarosa's Own Childhood

Most Pixar movies (or, at least, the best ones) come from the heart. They're enriched with the vibrant soul of their creators, and their core humanity — even within computer-generated frames — is a major reason why the studio is one of the best animation houses in the industry. Certainly, an autobiographical touch gives a great distinction, and Luca will be a vividly personal story, according to director Enrico Casarosa.

As the filmmaker noted in an interview with Yahoo!, this heartfelt story about youth, friendship, and self-discovery was inspired by Enrico Casarosa's own childhood, while also taking inspiration from Stand By Me, La Terra Trema, Stromboli, and the works of filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki and Federico Fellini. While many people have been quick to compare his animated family film to Luca Guadagnino's 2017 coming-of-age drama, Call Me By Your Name, Casarosa claims that any similarities between these two movies are coincidental, particularly as his upcoming film is centered on a platonic friendship.

Here's how Enrico Carasora described his inspiration for this personal new project:

The inspiration is my best friend and I, and our friendship. We met when we were around 11 or 12. I was shy, timid, a little sheltered. He was free to get in trouble, to run around, and it really kind of opened my world ... And those endless summers really can just encapsulate a friendship ... [I was] looking at old maps and listening to old legends of the area. That’s where the sea monster side came from.

Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann - Me & Earl & the Dying Girl

It's Co-Written By Me & Earl & The Dying Girl's Jesse Andrews

While Enrico Casarosa drew from his personal experiences while creating the story for his first feature, the filmmaker isn't credited as one of Luca's screenwriters. Rather, the script comes courtesy of Mike Jones and Jesse Andrews, and the second name will probably sound familiar. More specifically, he's the author and screenwriter behind the Sundance hit, Me & Earl & the Dying Girl. He also wrote the adapted screenplay for 2018's Every Day, and he's the novelist behind The Haters and Munmun. Additionally, Andrews was the writer behind Nike's short-form 2016 comedy series, Margot vs. Lily.

Meanwhile, Mike Jones has worked with Pixar for a few years now. Most notably and most recently, he co-wrote Soul. Jones was also on the senior creative team for Coco, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4. While we're still waiting to learn more about this new animated feature, it's good to know that a Pixar mainstay and a writer known for his heartfelt and evocative young adult stories were involved in crafting this original story.

Up Next

Pixar's First Luca Trailer Has Adorable Sea Monsters, Because Pixar
More From This Author
    • Will Ashton Will Ashton View Profile

      Will is an entertainment writer based in Pittsburgh, PA. His writing can also be found in The Playlist, Cut Print Film, We Got This Covered, The Young Folks, Slate and other outlets. He also co-hosts the weekly film/TV podcast Cinemaholics with Jon Negroni and he likes to think he's a professional Garfield enthusiast.

Pixar Turned Up Into An Anime And It's Incredible news 1w Pixar Turned Up Into An Anime And It's Incredible Dirk Libbey
5 101 Dalmatians References in the Cruella Trailer news 1w 5 101 Dalmatians References in the Cruella Trailer Dirk Libbey
Meet The Robinsons And 7 Other Disney Movies You May Have Forgotten About From The Past 20 Years news 2w Meet The Robinsons And 7 Other Disney Movies You May Have Forgotten About From The Past 20 Years Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Sep 17, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Jonah Hill Claps Back After Dealing With Online Body Shaming TBD Jonah Hill Claps Back After Dealing With Online Body Shaming Rating TBD
Why J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Shouldn’t Spell The End Of Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel TBD Why J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Shouldn’t Spell The End Of Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel Rating TBD
Read The Note Rege-Jean Page Left Nick Jonas In His Saturday Night Live Dressing Room TBD Read The Note Rege-Jean Page Left Nick Jonas In His Saturday Night Live Dressing Room Rating TBD
Ginny And Georgia: 8 Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale TBD Ginny And Georgia: 8 Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale Rating TBD
Big Show And 12 Other Former WWE Superstars Who Have Left For AEW TBD Big Show And 12 Other Former WWE Superstars Who Have Left For AEW Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information