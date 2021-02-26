Tom Holland Tells Us The ‘Secret Weapon’ Behind His Spider-Man Portrayal In The Marvel Films

That was always our goal when we started off with the idea of introducing Peter Parker to the MCU. Obviously, in the MCU, you’ve got the billionaire, you’ve got the god, and you’ve got the soldier. And when I came in, it was now time to have the kid. Everyone goes to school, everyone does homework, everyone talks to their crush for the first time, and embarrasses themselves. And everyone wishes that they could be a superhero. So we really tapped into the idea of making him as relatable as possible. And I think it’s been our secret weapon. Because people watch these films and look at Peter Parker, and can see themselves in him. Especially when he becomes Spider-Man.