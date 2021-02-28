news

Flora And Ulysses Star Ben Schwartz Reveals The Scene That Sold Him On The Movie. Until He Filmed It And Quickly Realized He’s Not An Avenger

Ben Schwartz flying in Disney+'s Flora and Ulysses
Available on Disney Plus ×

Minor spoilers for Flora & Ulysses can be found in this article, but nothing that would spoil your enjoyment of the family film.

What draws an actor or actress to a particular script or project? The answer to this question certainly varies, but if you were to ask Ben Schwartz why he wanted to play a dad in the new Disney+ film Flora & Ulysses, his answer was simple: Flight. Given he's expressed interest in playing a superhero in the past, this should be no huge shocker, but the story behind what happened when the actor was on set filming the sequence is particularly amusing.

During a visit to the set of Flora & Ulysses CinemaBlend attended prior to the global events of the past year, Ben Schwartz fondly recalled getting the script for the film. One scene in particular really caught his eye as he realized he may not be the superhero in the movie, but his character would get their own superhero moment. That moment?

When I read the script the scene I was most excited about was I fly! A squirrel picks me up, I fall. Danny [Pudi] plays animal control and he’s going after Ulysses trying to get Ulysses because he thinks that Ulysses has rabies. So he has a trank gun, and so he tranks me to get me to stop. I’m on top of a roof trying to run away from him and he tranks me so I’m like, barely moving. I fall off a building and while I’m falling to my doom, Ulysses really shows what a superhero is, flies, catches me. And brings me down. In my head, I’m like, I get to be a superhero this is so exciting.

If you’ve seen the movie in question, the trank gun plots are some of the funniest in the film, but it was the flying scene that really got the actor excited about starring in the movie. However, there’s a Part 2 to this story as well, as Ben Schwartz actually had to film the Flora & Ulysses scene in question, which didn't go as well as anticipated. As many superhero-esque scenes require these days, this one was harness-based, similar to the harnesses the various Avengers have used for flight and other key superhero moments in the Disney films.

Then, when I put the harness on, it was quickly not my favorite scene. It makes you want to throw up and I can’t believe -- I guess I’m not as strong as like Chris Hemsworth. I can’t believe all these superheroes are in these harnesses for like so long. It’s so uncomfortable. They pick you up and all your body weight is like [flopped].

I don’t know if Ben Schwartz is aware of this, but there’s a somewhat famous incident where Schwartz’s Parks and Recreation co-star Chris Pratt was working in a harness and things did not go particularly well either. In fact, Pratt famously was doing a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 stunt where he flew through the air a little too fast and ultimately crash-landed and was knocked unconscious. So, I guess what I’m saying is, maybe Schwartz isn’t as much of a novice as he thinks he is. Harnesses are difficult and things can easily go wrong.

If you and your family have caught Flora & Ulysses on Disney+, you probably already know the scene Schwartz is talking about and I think it turned out well! Despite the fact the Disney+ film doesn’t have quite as hefty of a budget as some of Disney’s Marvel tentpole movies, a lot of the magical, action-oriented and CGI scenes are delightful and play into the overall vision of the film, which is solidly filled with funny pop culture references and Easter eggs. (The doorbell scene is my favorite.)

Ben Schwartz also mentioned to Cinemablend and other outlets that reading the script he was looking for "the magical, Disney-type moments" and it seems like he found plenty--even if they didn't always play out how he anticipated. Give the Disney+ film a try and you will too.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers news 1d Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers Erik Swann
Black Widow Set Photo Features Scarlett Johansson, But Good Luck Figuring Out What’s Happening news 2d Black Widow Set Photo Features Scarlett Johansson, But Good Luck Figuring Out What’s Happening Sarah El-Mahmoud
Watch Sonic The Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz Make The Day Of Superfan And Minari Star Alan Kim news 2d Watch Sonic The Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz Make The Day Of Superfan And Minari Star Alan Kim Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
Palmer Jan 29, 2021 Palmer 5
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Parenting Advice Kylie Jenner Received From Sister Kourtney Kardashian TBD The Parenting Advice Kylie Jenner Received From Sister Kourtney Kardashian Rating TBD
Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares More Details On His Initial Plans For The Snyder Cut Sequel TBD Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares More Details On His Initial Plans For The Snyder Cut Sequel Rating TBD
How The Walking Dead’s Maggie Will Be Different When Season 10 Returns, According To The Showrunner TBD How The Walking Dead’s Maggie Will Be Different When Season 10 Returns, According To The Showrunner Rating TBD
Disney World Has Made Another Change To Its Rules Inside The Parks TBD Disney World Has Made Another Change To Its Rules Inside The Parks Rating TBD
How Two And A Half Men’s Charlie Sheen Feels About His ‘Winning’ Comments A Decade Later TBD How Two And A Half Men’s Charlie Sheen Feels About His ‘Winning’ Comments A Decade Later Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information