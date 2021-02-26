There's Finally Great News For Fans Of District 9, According To Neill Blomkamp

One factor that District 10 has going for it is the fact that Neill Blomkamp is even talking about it happening in the first place. There was a time on this long and winding road that it sounded like he gave up on the idea, as he’d felt that the unofficial trilogy of District 9, Elysium, and Chappie had said all he needed to about the South African socio-political experience. But here we are, closer to finding out if Christopher will ever make good on his promise to “heal” the transformed Wikus, or if humanity has scared him off for good. We’re hopeful to see it all come to pass, but as always, we’ll just have to wait and see what fate has in store; hoping that this doesn’t lead to another Halo scenario.