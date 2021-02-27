Billie Eilish’s AppleTV+ Documentary: 8 Things We Learned About The No Time To Die Singer

Her Parents And Finneas Are With Her Every Step Of The Way

Fans of the singer will already know that Billie Eilish still lives with her parents in the home she grew up in Los Angeles and they play a huge role in her life and career, but this documentary illustrates this in ways we could not have imagined. The movie shows Billie and Finneas in the middle of crafting their hit songs, always in their home, and even her mom walking in midway through listening to ask about the dark lyrics. Billie is always talking with her family about her work and it really feels like a family effort.

A particularly touching moment comes when Billie gets her drivers license and drives away for the first time, and her father gives an unfiltered monologue about seeing his daughter grow up and have new freedoms. It’s wild to see these parent-child dynamics play out in a movie like this, but it goes to show how important they are to her success.