news

Zombieland’s Abigail Breslin Reveals Her Father Died From Covid-19, Pens Sweet Tribute To Him

Abigail Breslin

It’s honestly hard to believe we’ve been living in the age of COVID-19 for nearly a year now. To say the pandemic has vastly changed our lives would be a massive understatement and, for many people, those changes have unfortunately not been for the better. A few weeks ago Zombieland star Abigail Breslin revealed her father had been hospitalized with COVID, and she’s now sadly confirmed that he has died. With this, the actress penned an emotional tribute to her late dad.

Abigail Breslin confirmed that her father, Michael Breslin, died from COVID-19 at the age of 78 on the evening of February 26. Breslin revealed the news in an Instagram post, saying that she was in “shock and devastation”:

Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.

Breslin then expressed gratitude for the support she and her family have received during this time. She went on to say she mostly wants to “to remember my dad for who he was.” This led her to share some of her fondest memories of her father:

My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things… He loved a cup of coffee(black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow).

The actress listed a number of aspects of her father, from his love of Breyers ice cream to his love of animals. Abigail Breslin closed out her sweet post by stating that she will always love and miss her father:

And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you.

Losing a loved one is never easy, yet Abigail Breslin found a beautiful way to articulate her feelings about her father. You can read her post in its entirety down below:

When Abigail Breslin first revealed her father’s COVID diagnosis, she also included a message. She appealed to the public to do their part and wear masks in order to keep themselves and others safe. Her sentiments match up with the sentiments of other celebrities like Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston, both of whom have battled the virus.

While we as a society do seem to be turning a corner when it comes to the COVID pandemic, there’s still work to be done. One can only hope people will act diligently as we continue to contend with this virus.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts and condolences to Abigail Breslin and her family during this difficult time.

More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Conservative Radio Personality Rush Limbaugh Is Dead At 70 television 1w Conservative Radio Personality Rush Limbaugh Is Dead At 70 Adrienne Jones
Zombieland's Abigail Breslin Has A Message After Her Dad Was Ventilated While Fighting Covid-19 news 2w Zombieland's Abigail Breslin Has A Message After Her Dad Was Ventilated While Fighting Covid-19 Mack Rawden
Tyler Perry Reflects On How He’s Been Able To Keep People Employed And Safe During COVID television 2w Tyler Perry Reflects On How He’s Been Able To Keep People Employed And Safe During COVID Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

Sound Of Metal Nov 20, 2020 Sound Of Metal 9
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West Spending Time With Their Kids Amid Divorce TBD How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West Spending Time With Their Kids Amid Divorce Rating TBD
Eddie Murphy Reveals Just How True That Prince Basketball Story From Chappelle’s Show Really Is TBD Eddie Murphy Reveals Just How True That Prince Basketball Story From Chappelle’s Show Really Is Rating TBD
Of Course Ryan Reynolds Made A NSFW Joke After David Beckham Commented On His ‘Sore Wrist’ TBD Of Course Ryan Reynolds Made A NSFW Joke After David Beckham Commented On His ‘Sore Wrist’ Rating TBD
Back To The Future 2 Vs. Back To The Future 3: Which Is The Better Sequel? TBD Back To The Future 2 Vs. Back To The Future 3: Which Is The Better Sequel? Rating TBD
How To Watch Promising Young Woman, Nomadland And Other 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies Streaming TBD How To Watch Promising Young Woman, Nomadland And Other 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies Streaming Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information