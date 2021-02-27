Zombieland’s Abigail Breslin Reveals Her Father Died From Covid-19, Pens Sweet Tribute To Him

It’s honestly hard to believe we’ve been living in the age of COVID-19 for nearly a year now. To say the pandemic has vastly changed our lives would be a massive understatement and, for many people, those changes have unfortunately not been for the better. A few weeks ago Zombieland star Abigail Breslin revealed her father had been hospitalized with COVID, and she’s now sadly confirmed that he has died. With this, the actress penned an emotional tribute to her late dad.