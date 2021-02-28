Disney World Has Made Another Change To Its Rules Inside The Parks

Obviously you can’t wear your mask while you’re actually eating, but until this point, the rule has been for guests to keep their masks on until reaching their table. That’s not the case anymore. Disney’s website updated its policies to let guests know they now need to be wearing masks while at the table unless they’re actively eating or drinking. In practical terms, this means people need to keep their masks on while ordering and interacting with the staff, prior to their meals arriving. Assumedly, all involved will take their masks off when the food actually arrives and then they’ll put them back on once they’re finished. Here’s the exact language on the update. Please excuse the grammar, as it was taken from the bullet points of a larger list…