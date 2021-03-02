Edgar Wright's The Running Man Should Make Two Key Changes To Stephen King's Story

Thankfully, there are presently efforts in the works to right that particular wrong. It was recently announced that writer/director Edgar Wright is in the process of making a new film adaptation of The Running Man, and the plan is to make it as a more faithful adaptation of Stephen King’s book. Thanks to the fact that the themes in the story are as relevant today as they were when the 1982 Richard Bachman paperback was first published, and that it predicts more than a few woes that plague the 21st century, this seems like a very executable idea – though there are two particular alterations that the project may want to consider making. The first involves Ben Richards as a character, and the second involves the novel’s shocking and disturbing-in-retrospect ending (consider this your spoiler warning if you haven’t read it).