Has Amber Heard Actually Been Fired From Aquaman 2? Here’s The Latest

Amber Heard in Aquaman's final battle

Celebrity break-ups are a tricky thing. While ending relationships is difficult for all of us, this is exasperated when splitting becomes a public affair. Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as the former couple has been battling in the press, as well as in court. And now there are rumors about Heard being fired from her signature DCEU role in Aquaman 2.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both alleged abuse against each other, and they continue to clash in court. Months ago Depp lost his libel suit against the publication The Sun, which resulted in the actor being fired from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. There were recently reports that Heard was also being sacked by Warner Bros., but it seems they were inaccurate.

This update comes to us from THR's Ryan Parker. He revealed on Twitter that someone close to Aquaman 2 has denied reports of Amber Heard's firing. While the source's name wasn't provided, this does seem to clear up the online discussion about Heard's possible departure. And while the results of her ongoing courtroom battle with Depp remain to be seen, it looks like her version of Mera will remain part of Jason Momoa's franchise.

Calls for Amber Heard's firing from Aquaman 2 began shortly after Warner Bros. asked Johnny Depp to step down from the role of Grindelwald. Those defenders of Depp made an online petition for Heard to be removed from her role, and it's continued to gain signatures. In fact, a whopping 1.8 million people have signed said petition at the time of writing this story.

If the latest report is to be believed, then it looks like Amber Heard's role as Mera in Aquaman 2 is safe for the time being. This makes sense, as the actress recently reprised her role to participate in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League. While that streaming event won't technically be canon, Warner Bros. still brought back Heard and is seemingly invested in her future in the shared universe.

Unfortunately for Johnny Depp, the same can't be said about his villainous role in the Wizarding World. Fantastic Beasts 3 had just resumed production when Depp lost his libel cast against The Sun. The results seem to have motivated the studio's decision to part ways, and actor Mads Mikkelsen was brought in to play the role.

Aquaman 2 is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 16, 2022, and the Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

