Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Awkwafina's New Animated Disney Film

Disey's latest blockbuster is finally here, after a year of very few blockbuster films to enjoy, as the 59th feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios is preparing to hit streaming and the big screen. Kelly Marie Tran stars as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon, an epic adventure and martial arts movie that features a cast full of star power, with characters voiced by Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, and Daniel Dae Kim. Directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), Raya and the Last Dragon follows a lone warrior as she tracks down the legendary last dragon in hopes of restoring the fractured land of Kumandra and its divided people.

Raya and the Last Dragon debuts Friday, March 5 with a limited theatrical release and on Disney+ as a Premiere Access title (meaning it costs extra). Read on to read what critics are saying and to discover if Disney's newest blockbuster is worth a view (Spoiler alert: it certainly seems like it is).