Amy Poehler’s Moxie Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Netflix Film

Amy Poehler’s latest project is here. She directs Moxie, which hit Netflix on Wednesday, March 3. The coming of age film stars Hadley Robinson as Vivian, a seemingly shy 16-year-old, who is inspired by a new student and her mom’s rebellious past to finally stand up against the sexism in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. In addition to directing, Poehler also plays Vivian's mother, and the movie also features Alycia Pascual-Peña, Lauren Tsai, and Josephine Langford.

Moxie has officially debuted on Netflix with a mid-week release, so let's see what critics have to say about it.