Marvel’s Karen Gillan Has A Unique Way Of Returning Back To Normal After Filming As Nebula

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Considering how popular the superhero genre is, plenty of actors have gotten to portray iconic comic book characters. But these coveted roles also take a lot out of its cast, who are often required to get super ripped or otherwise transform themselves physically. Karen Gillan famously shaved her head to play Nebula in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and recently got a haircut in order to reprise that role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Gillan already returned home after wrapping her role, and explained the wild way she goes back to her daily appearance.
While Karen Gillan famously shaved her head for Nebula back in the day, her following four appearances in the MCU didn't require the Jumanji actress make that massive commitment. But she does have to trim her hair in order to wear the bald cap necessary for the iconic blue Guardian's makeup. Gillan was open about this process ahead of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, and it turns out she might have saved her hair. Namely because it was made into hair extensions in order for her to film other projects. As she recently explained on social media, saying:
These extensions are my own hair, which was attached to me, then wasn't attached to me — and now, it's attached to me again. It's incredible and maybe it sounds quite weird, but it isn't as weird as wearing somebody else's hair. Just think about that for a second, if it goes in your mouth and then you're like 'Somebody else's hair is in my mouth!'
Mind blown. While the entertainment industry operates on its own set of rules, this is a wild but brilliant way for Karen Gillan to maintain her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because rather than shaving her head for Nebula, she's now just getting a cut, and re-attaching those hairs at a later date. Rocket Raccoon would be so proud.
Karen Gillan's comments come from his recent Instagram story. Gillan is very active on social media, and those habits were exacerbated when she was quarantining for two weeks alone in a hotel before and after filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Gillan has been open about her hair's journey during that process, including the genius idea of using her own hair as extensions.
Nebula's time in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It should be interesting to see how Nebula and her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy are featured in Thor: Love and Thunder. It makes a great deal of sense that they'd be included, as Avengers: Endgame ended with Chris Hemsworth's signature Avenger leaving for space on the Guardians' ship. But Taika Waititi and company are currently keeping their cards close to the chest.
Karen Gillan and the rest of the Guardians cast seemingly already wrapped their roles in Thor: Love and Thunder, as they've been able to travel home. Fans are surmising that they'll have a limited role in the upcoming Marvel movie, which would stand to reason. Taika Waititi has a number of characters to service, including the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and her transformation to Mighty Thor.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.