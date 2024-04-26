Deadpool And Wolverine Director Says No 'Prior Research' Is Necessary To Enjoy The Marvel Movie. I'm Skeptical About That Claim
How is that possible?
As far as franchise building is concerned, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long tried to have its cake and eat it too: the movies in the continuity are all connected to each other via cameos, references, and efforts to construct macro narratives – but each chapter is also sold as its own individual story that operates independently of everything else in the canon. We've seen this kind of commentary pop up about every project in the MCU since The Avengers in 2012 (at the very latest)... but I'm finding myself particularly incredulous about the rhetoric as it has been applied to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.
Director Shawn Levy applied the "No Research Required" stamp to the upcoming movie in a recent interview with the Associated Press. The filmmaker says that he is not big on movies that require an audience member to have seen other movies and that newcomers to world of comic book blockbusters will be entertained. Said Levy,
It's not hard to see what Shawn Levy is trying to do here: if you're trying to sell your movie to a mass audience, you can't tell an interviewer that anyone not well-versed in modern comic book blockbusters is going to be totally lost and confused while watching it. Additionally, I am all but certain that there is going to be plenty for non-MCU diehards to enjoy in Deadpool & Wolverine, as anyone with properly attuned sensibilities can enjoy bathroom humor and physical gags.
All that being said, I find it really hard to believe that there isn't going to be a lot of material that goes soaring over the heads of genre newcomers. I say this having not only seen the trailers released for Deadpool & Wolverine, but also the nine minutes of footage that was premiered at CinemaCon earlier this month. The uninitiated is not going to understand why Wade Wilson is discussing someone named "Feige" not allowing mentions of cocaine (a reference to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige), or why the protagonist would grab the camera and say, "Suck it, Fox! I'm going to Disneyland!"
Let's also not forget all of the rumored cameos. The moment in a movie when a surprise character pops up doesn't really land if a person has to turn to the person next to them and say, "Who is that?"
I'm incredulous that anyone not at least somewhat versed in comic book movies will be able to fully appreciate everything that Deadpool & Wolverine has to offer... but the good news is that the genre has thousands upon thousands of fans worldwide who are eagerly anticipating the film's arrival this summer and are excited to take in every obscure reference that it has to offer. Featuring a stellar cast led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the blockbuster is set to hit theaters on July 26 – and we'd recommend at the very least using your Disney+ subscription to check out the first two Deadpool movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.