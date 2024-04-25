Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Costume Has An Insanely Detailed Easter Egg In Its Design, And Here's Where You Can See It

Marvel Studios spent a good deal of its time in Phases Four and Five introducing new characters to its growing audience through shows that are available to Disney+ subscribers . Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, and the Time Variance Authority were folded into the MCU via DIsney+ shows, and it will be interesting to see how these characters are used in upcoming Marvel stories , both on the small screen and in theaters . Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, is one of those fascinating characters who received a six-episode arc that brought his corner of the MCU to life, and there are so many ways that Marvel can use this agent of vengeance moving forward. But now that the series is getting the steelbook treatment, let’s use the opportunity to look back.

Moon Knight, as a character, cycles through several different identities. Marc Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and the show leaned into that for visual and dramatic affect. Oscar Isaac spent the bulk of Moon Knight fluctuating between the distinct personalities of the timid and cowardly Steven Grant, the aggressive and confident Marc Spector, and ever so briefly, the lethal Jake Lockley. And it was the costuming that often told the audience what personality that Isaac was portraying. There was the clean white suit of Mr. Knight. There was the Egyptian God influence that signifies the classic Moon Knight suit (photographed at the top of this story). And at the end of the series, we got our first official look at Jake Lockley as he drove a limousine and assassinated Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

During an exclusive interview with Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik, we discussed the planning that went into the different costumes for each of Marc Spector’s identities. We chatted about the challenges that came with Mr. Knight having a pure-white suit, and Moon Knight sporting a massive cape. But when we got to the influences of Jake Lockley, a very important component of Marc’s identity, I was stunned to learn about this detail that Kasperlik and her team inserted.

She told CinemaBlend:

The inspiration photo that I had (for Jake Lockley) was from the comics from the Sixties and Seventies. And I really just took one frame, and it's Jake in this Sixties-style bomber jacket, and he has a hat on. And I thought, ‘Okay, what am I going to do that's true to the comic, but different.’ … On the collar, like on the reverse of the collar … Oscar's Guatemalan. I took the Mayans, and I found basically the symbols – almost like Zodiac symbols – of Oscar's birthday, his brother's birthday, the first issue of Moon Knight, the first time we see Jake Lockley, the first time we see Mr. Knight, and Moon Knight in this. I took all of those months of those zodiac symbols, and I incorporated it into a pattern, and then 3D printed that on the back of the collar. You only see it for, literally, a second. But Oscar knew it was there.

And you see these symbols in the above photo, which is beyond cool. That had to mean the world to Oscar Isaac to have his heritage beautifully represented in the Jake Lockley costume, and it adds to the immense detail that is worked into all of the costumes that the actor got to wear in the Moon Knight series

When might Oscar Isaac get to wear this costume again? That's one of the major questions surrounding Moon Knight. It's possible that the character gets used in an upcoming Marvel movie like Spider-Man 4, similar to the way that Kamala Khan leaped from her Ms. Marvel show into The Marvels. There also could be a Moon Knight Season 2, though that has not been confirmed to his point. There are things that fans really liked about the show, but plenty of issues that could be ironed out in future stories.