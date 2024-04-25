Why The Conners Is Moving To A New Time Slot Before The Season Even Ends
The curse of the late-season time slot change.
During a normal season of The Conners, the ninth episode wouldn’t even mark the midpoint, and yet only four episodes remain after "Manifesting, Marriage Testing and Cheeseballs" due to the strike-shortened run. And fans will need to take note that the series, which hasn’t been renewed or canceled yet, will be shifting to a new, later time slot heading into the final stretch of TV finales, so don’t go missing out by thinking it’s not airing at all.
Why Is The Conners Changing Time Slots?
Having spent years in the 9:00 p.m. ET slot before moving up an hour with Season 5, The Conners will now settle into the third different airtime of its run so far. And that’s because ABC will be ushering in the second season/iteration of Jeopardy! Masters, the brainiest primetime tournament on TV.
The first season, which was won by James Holzhauer (who jokingly roasted Ken Jennings with his Final Jeopardy answer in the first ep), was a ratings win for ABC, so the follow-up is getting some preferential treatment by landing that lead-in slot of 8:00 p.m. ET. I mean, we’re talking about one of the greatest game shows of all time, so it’s understandable, even if some fans have experienced tournament fatigue recently after Jennings brought some cringe to the Jeopardy Invitational Tournament by repeated uses of the abbreviation “JIT.”
Jeopardy Masters will have quite the erratic schedule after its May 1 premiere, as seen below:
- Wed, May 1 - Games 1 and 2
- Mon, May 6 - Games 3 and 4
- Wed, May 8 - Games 5 and 6
- Fri, May 10 - Games 7 and 8
- Mon, May 13 - Games 9 and 10
- Wed, May 15 - Games 11 and 12
- Fri, May 17 - Semifinals 1 and 2
- Mon, May 20 - Semifinals 3 and 4
- Wed, May 22 - Season 2 Finale
Since those three weeks of episodes begin and end on Wednesdays, all of The Conners’ remaining eps will be relegated to the later time slot.
What Is The Conners' New Time Slot?
Fans can now find The Conners airing at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday nights, following new episodes of the awards-friendly hit Abbott Elementary. All things considered, this move might actually be a boon for all involved.
If Jeopardy! Masters can bring in a big audience earlier in the night, that definitely helps Abbott Elementary's chances of maintaining some of the bleed-off viewership, which would then potentially give The Conners its own boost. Both comedies' numbers are pretty safe when it comes to staying on the air, even though ABC still has to make a call with the Roseanne follow-up, which in April 2024 hit 100 episodes despite its single-season origins.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Of course, the time shift won't be much of an issue for any Conners fans who exclusively watch via DVR or with a Hulu subscription, but it's still good to know. Speaking of things that are good to know, here's the synopsis for the first episode airing in the new time slot, titled “Campaign U-Turn and a Hard Write."
So remember that May 1 will be the day when The Conners will mosey on down to its new ABC slot at 9:30 p.m. ET. Head to our 2024 TV schedule to see what other shows will be around after the glut of finales is over.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.