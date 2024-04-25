Only Chris Pine Could Pull Off Shorts, A Flower, A Blazer And Hiking Boots On The Red Carpet

On a day-to-day basis, I think it’s safe to say that seeing someone wearing shorts, hiking boots and a blazer with a big flower on it is uncommon. Seeing that fit on a red carpet is even more unimaginable. However, leave it to Chris Prine to pull it off!

As the release of his movie Poolman approaches on the 2024 movie schedule , the actor attended the premiere in a truly chaotic and honestly inspired outfit. Going from head to toe, the dude was rocking black sunglasses with orange lenses, a yellow-ish blazer with a massive pink flower fastened to it, a T-shirt that read “I heart LA,” grey short shorts (a kind of pants he’s gone viral for wearing before), hiking boots with red laces and some white socks with red stripes to top it off. Honestly, you need to see this look to believe it:

On top of all that, Pine is also rocking his long blonde hair – which his publicist once joked looks like the “Rachel from Friends ” – and a shaggy beard.

Now, what prompted this look? Well, the answer is his movie Poolman. If you watch the trailer for the film, which is also written and directed by Pine, you’ll notice basically every element of this fit is featured in the movie. From sunglasses that are very similar to his premiere glasses to the literal blazer and T-shirt combo, this look -- which the actor is pulling off magnificently by the way -- is quite literally inspired…by Poolman.

In the movie, Pine plays Darren Barrenman, a poolman from LA who gets involved in trying to solve a big mystery involving a corrupt politician. The lead actor’s character seems very silly, and he and his co-stars – Danny DeVito and Annette Bening – appear to be a very fun on-screen trio. Overall, this film looks chaotic in a very fun way, and that’s reiterated by the leading man’s costumes in the movie.

So, with all that in mind, take another look at Chris Pine’s fit. You are bound to see the numerous connections to his upcoming movie.

On the whole, Chris Pine is a very fashionable guy. Just take a look at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere photos , and you’ll see that. He wore a dapper brown suit to that premiere, and across his career, he’s had many other fabulous fits. However, there’s something to be said about how awesome this look is too.

I love that it’s an homage to his movie, and I adore how happy he seems to be in this ensemble. There’s a reason Chris Pine is considered one of the best actors named Chris , and it’s because he’s unafraid to make bold choices like this.