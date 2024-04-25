Critics Have Seen Unsung Hero, See What They’re Saying About The Faith-Based Story Of A Famous Musical Family
Joel Smallbone's film hits theaters April 26.
Christian music fans are likely familiar with the Australian duo For King + Country and their sister Rebecca St. James. The family has been making music for years, even earning five Grammy Awards between them, and now fans will get a chance to see their family’s story and the upbringing that led to those careers in the upcoming faith-based film Unsung Hero. Critics have seen the movie, so let’s take a look at what they’re saying.
Joel Smallbone stars as his father David, with Daisy Betts playing his wife Helen, and the cast also features plenty of recognizable names, including Candace Cameron Bure (who now also produces faith-centered movies), Jonathan Jackson, Terry O'Quinn and Hillary Scott. Smallbone pulls triple duty on the film, as he also wrote and directed the project with Richard Ramsey. Let’s take a look at the reviews, starting with Nicolas Rapold of the New York Times. The critic didn’t seem to think too much of the movie, calling it “cringe” and writing:
Katie Walsh of the L.A. Times also understands the movie’s intention and recognizes that it will inspire its audience members. However, the story is predictable, and Joel Smallbone is too close to the situation to properly reflect on his family’s experience and offer anything meaningful, Walsh writes. The critic says:
Others, however, seem moved by the Smallbones’ story and the family’s faith amid so many hardships. Linda of Linda’s Lunacy says she didn’t want the movie to end, and she recommends it as a family film, noting that it’s suitable for all ages. Linda writes:
Adam R. Holz of Plugged In calls the family’s story “quietly remarkable,” saying the “warts and all” approach to David’s struggles gives Unsung Hero a feeling of refreshing realism. Holz says:
The Christian movie review site Movieguide writes that Unsung Hero delivers in a big way. The Smallbones’ story is compelling, and all of the actors turn in impressive performances. The review continues:
While Unsung Hero isn’t to the liking of all of the critics, it sounds like those hitting the theater to see a story about a family’s faith and perseverance won’t be disappointed. The movie will be on the big screen starting Friday, April 26, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming soon to theaters.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.