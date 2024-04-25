Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Opens Up About The Kevin Costner Drama And His Feelings On It Potentially Impacting The Show

The saga of Kevin Costner possibly not being in the final episodes of Yellowstone is still going on, and now one of the cast members is sharing his thoughts on it. Overall, everyone has been quite tight-lipped about the possibility of the John Dutton actor not returning to the hit Western. However, Luke Grimes recently opened up about it, and he shared his feelings about all the drama potentially impacting the show that is set to premiere during the final months of the 2024 TV schedule .

For almost a year now, we’ve been hearing a whole lot about Kevin Costner reportedly leaving Yellowstone . Rumors about contract disputes, especially in regard to figuring out how he’d schedule filming for both the show and his movies Horizon: An American Saga, made headline after headline. At one point the John Dutton actor said that after negotiations there were issues , and while he “tried to break the logjam,” the talks ended. Now, it seems like the Dutton patriarch won’t be included in the final season. To this point, Luke Grimes told The Independent that all of this is “unfortunate,” explaining:

Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show was going to unfold. I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects [the newly announced Horizon: An American Saga for one]. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love.

While there are theories about how Yellowstone could continue without John -- and in some ways, I think the story could be enhanced by Costner’s character being written out -- Grimes makes a good point. If all this drama does dramatically change the original plan for the show that would be “unfortunate.”

However, the Kayce Dutton actor also pointed out that he’s aware of the scheduling conflicts, and he seemingly understands why his on-screen father wanted to prioritize his Horizon movies.

At this point, we have no idea if John Dutton will be part of the final episodes. While it seemed like Kevin Costner wouldn’t be back, recent reports said he might be interested in returning for Season 5B after all. Then, the actor himself spoke about his character’s story, and it sounds like his time on Yellowstone might not be over. Speaking to ET while promoting his upcoming movie on the 2024 movie schedule, the Dances with Wolves director explained his thoughts on his future with Taylor Sheridan’s show:

I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to. I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it.

Based on Luke Grimes' comments, it seems like he’d also like his on-screen father to come back. Admittedly, Yellowstone would feel different if its leading man wasn’t there.

As we learn more about this ever-evolving situation involving Kevin Costner and his future with Yellowstone, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. To see him as John Dutton and Luke Grimes as his on-screen son Kayce Dutton, you can stream Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western with a Peacock subscription .