Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 Mask Was Revealed, And As A Fan I’m Obsessed

It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fan, as the shared universe is constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Moviegoers were particularly hyped because he'd finally be rocking Logan's signature yellow suit in the project. Jackman's Deadpool 3 mask was revealed, and as a fan I'm obsessed.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but it's going to be thrilling seeing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds faux feud play out on the big screen. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed off the iconic yellow suit, but Jackman is never shown with the mask on. But now we can see what it'll look like via Twitter, where merchandise for the movie showed what the Greatest Showman star will look like fully suited up. Check it out below:

First official look at the #Deadpool and #Wolverine busts, designed by Kotobukiya. pic.twitter.com/qQppxlUFRHApril 24, 2024

I mean, how cool is that? Seeing Hugh Jackman's yellow suit has been a long time coming, and fans are eager to see what he'll look like in the mask as well. While the footage for Deadpool 3 seemingly teases that he'll be mostly unmasked throughout the movie's runtime, hopefully we get a few sequences with the mask... especially after its appearance in X-Men '97.

The Deadpool franchise is known for poking fun at the superhero genre, so I have to assume that Wolverine's yellow suit is going to be the butt of a number of jokes when Ryan Reynolds' threequel finally arrives in theaters this summer. Reynolds knows what fans like myself feel about that costume, and how hyped we ar eto see Jackman in the mask. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine now, including a ton of returning characters and wild easter eggs.

There are countless questions about how the story of Deadpool 3 will go down, but this latest trailer does provide some much-needed answers for fans who are not-so-patiently waiting for its release in July. It seems like Loki's Time Variance Authority will call in Wade Wilson for a mission to save the MCU. And he'll team up with a version of Wolverine who seemingly failed to save his own world. Is anyone else's head spinning?

I'm curious to see the full backstory of his version of Wolverine play out, hopefully with flashbacks of him in the yellow suit. The new trailer confirmed returning characters from the X-Men franchise like Lady Deathstrike and Azazel, and there's no telling what other wild cameos will happen throughout the film. There are countless rumors about who might make up the Deadpool 3 cast including Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Jennifer Garner's Eletkra, and more.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.