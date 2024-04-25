Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Taylor Swift Bringing More 'Revenue' And 'Buzz' To The NFL

When it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift, it’s clear that game recognizes game. Both are GOATs in their respective industries, and while the pop star has been selling out stadiums and breaking record after record, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the quarterback is addressing the impact the pop star has had on the NFL since she started dating Travis Kelce , noting that she has indeed brought more “revenue” and “buzz” to the sport.

Patrick Mahomes was addressing comments made about him in a TikTok for Complex Sports , and during it, he read this comment about him and Swift both being on the cover of Time Magazine aloud:

No hate, Patrick Mahomes is unquestionably the best QB in the league and when it's all said and done has a chance to be the GOAT...but Tim Magazine cover? Taylor Swift (I hate to say it) generated more revenue/buzz for the Chiefs by sitting her ass down in the box seats.

Gracefully, Mahomes then addressed that what the person said isn’t wrong, Swift indeed has helped the NFL. Her relationship with Travis Kelce has gone mega-viral, and each time she showed up at a game interest piqued. Ratings went up, jersey sales for both Kelce brothers skyrocketed, and while some questioned if the NFL was “overdoing” its coverage , it also brought a massive new audience to football. Speaking to this point, the star quarterback said:

That is true. But she was like the Time Person of the Year a couple months before that so. It's really cool to be on the cover of Time. It does help when you're best friend and your homie's dating the most famous woman in the world.

For some added context, Taylor Swift was recognized as Time’s Person of the Year in 2023, and they ran a story where she talked about prepping for the Eras Tour , the phenomenon surrounding said tour and Swift’s upcoming projects . Then, when the same magazine announced its 100 Most Influential People this year (which is different from their Person of the Year), Patrick Mahomes – who just won his third Super Bowl with the Cheifs – was one of the cover stars.

Both of them getting these moments is what led to the comments about the singer generating buzz for the sport. Overall, the football player handled it with grace, acknowledging the fact that the pop star has indeed brought more attention and likely revenue to the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes has also never been one to deny the reality of this situation. He understands how popular Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is, and he and his wife Brittany Mahomes have bonded with her . One time, he did a whole Cheifs interview where he was asked about the singer on multiple occasions, and he spoke very highly of her, calling her “part of the team.”

The quarterback’s response to this comment about him and how Swift has impacted the NFL seemed very genuine, and he obviously respects both the pop star and her boyfriend (who is also his best friend) a lot. Basically, what I’m saying is there is no “Bad Blood” between these two GOATs, and they’re both “The Man.”