news

Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Explain Why They Weren’t Setting Up WandaVision

Wanda in Avengers: Endgame's funeral sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, full of a ton of stories and characters. The Russo Brothers were the architects of Phase Three's overarching plot, with the entire Infinity Saga coming to a conclusion with Avengers: Endgame. The MCU has finally returned with WandaVision on Disney+, and the Russos recently explained why they weren't setting up that show's events.

Phase Four of the MCU came later than expected, as Black Widow, Eternals, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were all pushed back. As a result WandaVision kicked things off, and the show has been massively popular on Disney+. The Russo Brothers were recently asked if they were purposefully tying Avengers: Endgame to WandaVision, and Anthony Russo have an honest answer that might surprise fans. As he put it,

The unique thing about Endgame for us was unlike Winter Soldier, unlike Civil War, unlike Infinity War is we did not have to think about what happened after Endgame. And in fact, that was a mutually agreed upon thing that we came to with Marvel, because that was what freed us up, and also I'm speaking for [writers Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, what freed them up as well to think about closure, think about an end rather than think about where it goes next. And I think that was really a creative gift to us. And we used that.

Touche. It looks like The Russo Brothers weren't tasked with setting up any future narratives for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And by doing Endgame's directors and writers could throw everything and the kitchen sink into the movie without worrying about what comes next. Clearly that way of working paid off.

Anthony Russo's comments to Comic Book help to peel back the curtain on what it's really like working in the MCU. The Russo Brothers had to service a massive number of characters with their pair of Avengers movies. They did this admirably, but they weren't too concerned about where the heroes of the shared universe were heading next. And as such, they've presumably been able to watch WandaVision just like the rest of us.

The MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service. 

Regardless of whether or not they were planning character's futures, the contents of Avengers: Endgame will no doubt heavily factor into all projects moving forward. This is especially true for the myriad TV shows coming to Disney+. WandaVision did a deep dive on Scarlet Witch's trauma and grief after losing vision, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow Bucky and Sam as they continue Cap's legacy. The Loki show was also made possible thanks to Endgame's Time Heist, which saw Tom Hiddleston's character escape with the Tesseract.

As for WandaVision itself, the massively popular series is gearing up for its season finale. Contrary to The Russo's approach in Avengers: Endgame, it's expected the Disney+ show will directly set up future projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Bring on the crossovers, as Phase Four is finally here.

The next movie installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Marvel Fan Edited Avengers: Endgame In The Style Of WandaVision, And I Can’t Look Away
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

How Falcon And Winter Solider’s Sam Wilson Is More Like Tony Stark Now, According To Anthony Mackie television 17h How Falcon And Winter Solider’s Sam Wilson Is More Like Tony Stark Now, According To Anthony Mackie Erik Swann
Is Matt Damon Reprising His Thor: Ragnarok Role For Love And Thunder? news 21h Is Matt Damon Reprising His Thor: Ragnarok Role For Love And Thunder? Corey Chichizola
Spider-Man Deepfake Adds Tom Holland To Tobey Maguire’s Original news 22h Spider-Man Deepfake Adds Tom Holland To Tobey Maguire’s Original Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
NCIS Star Maria Bellow Talks Jack's 'Great Love' For Gibbs In Her Final Episode TBD NCIS Star Maria Bellow Talks Jack's 'Great Love' For Gibbs In Her Final Episode Rating TBD
Will A Star Wars Rebels Character Replace Gina Carano's Cara Dune In Rangers Of The New Republic? TBD Will A Star Wars Rebels Character Replace Gina Carano's Cara Dune In Rangers Of The New Republic? Rating TBD
Tom Holland Has Found A Strange Way To Link Spider-Man: No Way Home And Cherry TBD Tom Holland Has Found A Strange Way To Link Spider-Man: No Way Home And Cherry Rating TBD
Has Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Runtime Been Leaked? TBD Has Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Runtime Been Leaked? Rating TBD
How Doctor Who Landed John Bishop As A New Companion After He Turned It Down TBD How Doctor Who Landed John Bishop As A New Companion After He Turned It Down Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information