Of Course Michael Che Has Thoughts On Colin Jost Being In HBO Max’s Tom And Jerry

Ever the class clowns of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost bust each other’s chops as only good friends and co-workers would. So it’s natural to think that maybe there would have been some jokes brewing in Mr. Che’s mind when it was made known that Jost had nabbed a starring role in Warner Bros.’ big Tom and Jerry reboot. While Che certainly had thoughts on the matter, Jost revealed that the jokes will probably be coming at some point later down the line.