Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Teasing A Project With Tessa Thompson, But Will It Be In The MCU?

As Marvel’s film slate finally starts to roll out this year, fans have been clamoring for more updates on Thor: Love and Thunder and Captain Marvel 2. While news on both films has come at a trickle, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have spoken on their progress. But one thing various Marvel fans have been waiting on is the status of a Captain Marvel/Valkyrie relationship. Larson may have sent out a signal to fans in that regard, as she's teased a project with Thompson, but is it in the MCU or not?
In recent years, many Marvel fans have constantly shipped Captain Marvel and Valkyrie together since the announcement of Thor: Love and Thunder. With the Thor: Ragnarok sequel exploring Valkyrie's sexuality, fans have been campaigning for this to happen. Even Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have been open to the idea. Whether Marvel will let it happen is another story. But recently a fan took to Twitter to show appreciation for the actresses. Instead of letting the post pass by, Larson decided to retweet the post with an ambiguous message. Here’s Larson’s reply on Twitter:
Brie Larson managed to stir those fan ship flames with her reply. As previously mentioned, Larson and Tessa Thompson have been opened to sharing the screen in some capacity. Her ambiguous tweet left the options wide open. In recent years, both actresses have begun producing film and television projects, and they have shown interest in creating projects centered around never-explored narratives about women. They could go indie and try something like Thompson's Passing or Larson's Short Term 12. The pair could also explore something more comedicm like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Sorry to Bother You, allowing both actresses to lean into their quirkiness.
But Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson's MCU pairing is really where the money is. Captain Marvel and Valkyrie's MCU connection leads to many possibilities. The two could team up with other Marvel superheroines to save the universe. Another possibility would be the two joining forces after the events of Thor 4 and Captain Marvel 2 to stop a major force from destroying the galaxy. But Larson's response was the right amount of ambiguity for Captain Marvel/Valkyrie shippers to hold out hope while leaving things open for a non-MCU project. The real question is if Marvel would let Captain Marvel and Valkyrie’s relationship happen.
The question about Captain Marvel and Valkyrie has continued to float around as Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have endorsed the idea. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi warned Marvel fans not to push for the “fan service” too much or the studio might go the opposite direction. Waititi’s words rung true as some films have given into fan service, causing the relationships to be forced and fall flat in the end. But forming a relationship between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie wouldn’t be too far outside of Marvel’s wheelhouse. The upcoming MCU film Eternals will feature the universe’s first same-sex couple. Seeing Larson’s and Thompson’s past performances mean the project would likely be top-notch.
With Marvel’s 2021 slate being full (as well as most of 2022's), both Thor: Love and Thunder and Captain Marvel 2 are steadily making progress. Given Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson’s close friendship, Larson’s mysterious tweet could be the answer to Marvel fans’ prayers or dash their dreams. While Captain Marvel/Valkyrie shippers wait for any signs or word from Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on February 11, 2022 with Captain Marvel 2 set to arrive later that year on November 11. Learn what other Marvel movies are on the way with our detailed guide.