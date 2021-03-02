Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Teasing A Project With Tessa Thompson, But Will It Be In The MCU?

The question about Captain Marvel and Valkyrie has continued to float around as Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have endorsed the idea. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi warned Marvel fans not to push for the “fan service” too much or the studio might go the opposite direction. Waititi’s words rung true as some films have given into fan service, causing the relationships to be forced and fall flat in the end. But forming a relationship between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie wouldn’t be too far outside of Marvel’s wheelhouse. The upcoming MCU film Eternals will feature the universe’s first same-sex couple. Seeing Larson’s and Thompson’s past performances mean the project would likely be top-notch.