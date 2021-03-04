Kate Winslet Reveals Titanic Wasn't Actually The Movie That Helped Her Understand She'd Made It In Hollywood

The honest answer is I was scared of Hollywood. A big, scary place, where everyone had to be thin and look a certain way. And I knew that I did not look that way or feel like I fit there, so if I was ever going to belong, I had to earn my place. And to me, I hadn’t earned it. Titanic might have been a fluke. I had done Heavenly Creatures. I had done Sense and Sensibility, which I was nominated for an Academy Award for at the age of 19, but still I had this feeling of 'maybe that was just luck.' When I became a mother at 25, all of that stuff evaporated completely. Then two years after she was born, I was asked to do Eternal Sunshine [of the Spotless Mind]. I do believe that was a huge turning point in my career, because from then on people suddenly went, ‘Oh, she can do that?!’