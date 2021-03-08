5 Ways Do The Right Thing Is Still Relevant Today

I can’t remember the first time I saw Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing, but I now know that I was too young then to truly understand or feel the impact of it. I know this because I recently rewatched the movie and found myself shocked at how relevant and important the film is when it comes to topics of race, police brutality, and other things like climate change, ageism, gentrification, and a division among underrepresented groups. Do the Right Thing follows one hot day in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Seemingly small incidents eventually boil over into an explosive confrontation.

Fans of Do the Right Thing know how impactful and socially relevant the film remains even in 2021, over 30 years after its 1989 release. For everyone else, you may need a reminder on a few reasons why Do the Right Thing is still relevant.

Warning: Do the Right Thing Spoilers Ahead.