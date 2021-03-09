Upcoming Snoop Dogg Movies And Shows: Addams Family 2 And More

Go-Big Show - Currently Airing (Completed)

In addition to keeping busy as an actor, producer, and musician, Snoop Dogg has picked up a cushy new weekly gig over at TBS. Specifically, he's a celebrity judge on the new talent/game series, Go-Big Show, where contestants with an odd set of talents and skills must show their stuff to a panel of famous faces, including Rosario Dawson, Cody Rhodes, Jennifer Nettles, and Snoop Dogg, for the opportunity to advance into the final round. The winner receives the grand prize of $100,000.

Hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer, Go-Big Show blends the thrills of a traditional talent show format with the exoticism of various extreme skills, providing a fusion of America's Got Talent and The Gong Show. Following its premiere on January 21st, Go-Big Show is deep into its first season, with the finale set to air on March 11th. There's no word yet on whether or not it'll get a second season, but it's seemingly a fun job that gives the rapper a front row set to some of the strangest talents out there.