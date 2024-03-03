Upcoming A24 TV Shows: The Sympathizer, Euphoria Season 3, And More

Do you consider yourself a fan of the best A24 movies? Well, did you know that the prolific, award-winning production and distribution company is also behind some of the most exciting series on television, such as the Emmy-winning Beef and Showtime’s The Curse? Keep yourself updated on what else they have coming through the airwaves (or on streaming) with our guide to all the known upcoming A24 TV shows, below.

The Sympathizer (April 14, 2024) - HBO

Hoa Xuande, who is known for Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series, stars as the lead of The Sympathizer – A24’s series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s acclaimed novel about a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy. Robert Downey Jr. also serves as an executive producer and plays multiple roles in the Vietnam War-era drama, which will air on HBO and stream with a Max subscription in April 2024.

Euphoria, Season 3 (2025) - HBO

After a lengthy hiatus, creator Sam Levinson’s edgy, Emmy-winning coming-of-age drama, Euphoria, is coming back for a third season. There is no set date for the Euphoria cast’s long-awaited return, but the head of drama at HBO, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline she expects it to premiere sometime in 2025.

#1 Happy Family USA (TBA) - Amazon Prime

While Ramy may not be returning for a fourth season anytime soon, its eponymous star and creator is re-teaming with A24 to create and star in another series with a whole new vision. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime, according to A24’s official website, #1 Happy Family USA is an animated series about a Muslim-American family struggling to make due in the early 2000s and features an all-star voice cast also including Chris Redd, Alia Shawkat, and Mandy Moore.

A Visit From The Goon Squad (TBA)

Jennifer Egan’s best-selling, 2011 Pulitzer Prize winner, A Visit from the Goon Squad, is an anthology of stories all related to a record company executive and his assistant. As Deadline reported in April 2023, the book and its 2022 sequel, The Candy House, have been optioned for a series by A24 and executive producer Olivia Wilde, who is also attached to direct.

Big Swiss (TBA) - HBO

In Jen Beagin’s eponymous novel, “Big Swiss” is the identity of an anonymous sex therapy session transcriber who develops an infatuation with a patient. Emmy-winning former Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is set to play said role in an upcoming HBO series adaptation from A24 and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, as Deadline reported in March 2022.

Church Girls (TBA) - Max

After she gained notoriety from starring in Max’s Hacks — which has a third season on the way — it was announced in 2022 (per Deadline) that Megan Stalter is developing another series for the platform with A24. Based on the actor’s own adolescent experiences, the comedy will follow a 20-year-old Christian struggling to come to terms with her lesbianism.

Crystal Lake (TBA) - Peacock

Jason Voorhees’ murder streak in the Friday the 13th movies made him one of the most iconic horror movie villains, but there is still plenty we do not know about the man behind the hockey mask. A24 intends to fill in the gaps with one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror TV shows, Crystal Lake – a prequel series which is being run by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and is set to premiere on Peacock at some point.

De La Resistance (TBA)

In 2022, we learned that Grammy nominee and SAG Award winner Janelle Monáe will portray legendary singer and dancer Josephine Baker in A24’s De La Resistance. Deadline reported then that Jennifer Yale created and will executive produce the series that has yet to find a network or streaming platform to call home.

Dreaming Whilst Black, Season 2 (TBA) - Showtime, BBC

Star and co-creator Adjani Salmon’s British webseries Dreaming Whilst Black was picked up as an official TV show by A24 in 2023 and was met with wide critical acclaim. According to Deadline, the comedy – about an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end job – has been renewed for a second season that will continue to air on Showtime in the U.S. and BBC overseas.

A Flicker In The Dark (TBA) - Max

There is a Max original series in the works based on Stacy Willingham’s novel, A Flicker in the Dark, which follows a psychologist horrified by a recent series of teen disappearances years after she discovered her father was a murderer when she was a child. In October 2021, Variety broke the news that Academy Award winner and The Curse star Emma Stone is developing the series with A24 and her production company, Fruit Tree, and no other updates have come out since.

The Girlfriends (TBA)

Novel and iHeart Radio’s original true crime podcast, The Girlfriends, tells the story of three ex-lovers of a murderer who teamed up to bring him to justice in the mid-1990s. In October 2023, THR reported that A24 won a bidding war to adapt the show into a series drama with Michael Showalter — director of The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye — and his Semi-Formal Productions.

Hazbin Hotel, Season 2 (TBA) - Amazon Prime

A24’s first animated series follows Satan’s daughter (voiced by Erika Henningsen) as she tries to make Hell a little less crowded by opening a rehabilitation center. When Amazon Prime picked up the streaming rights for Hazbin Hotel, it gave creator Vivienne Madron’s dark comedy a two-season order, meaning more is on the way.

Lifted (TBA) - Amazon Prime

Amazon Studios teamed with A24 to produce a comedy called Lifted, which follows a group of teenage girls (played by Ivy Wolk, new Mean Girls cast member and Euphoria star Veronica Taylor, Kate Godfrey, and Annie Marie Elliot) who in indulge in shoplifting. Deadline broke in late 2022 that the pilot has been shot — and was directed by Liza Mandelup, who co-creates with Mary Bronstein — but no premiere date has been announced.

The List (TBA) - Max, BBC

Yomi Adegoke’s debut novel, The List, chronicles how the relationship between famous journalist Ola Olajide and her fiancé, Michael, changes after he is mentioned in a viral social media post. In early 2023, Deadline reported that a series adaptation was in the works for Max and the BBC under A24, whom the author referred to as “the best in the business.”

The Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Cartoonist (TBA)

In August 2021, Variety reported that The New Yorker illustrator Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, is being adapted into an animated series with A24. Ari Aster — writer and director of some of the best A24 horror movies, including Hereditary and Midsommar — is executive producing with his company, Square Peg.

Magnolia Parks (TBA)

A24 is developing author Jessa Hastings’ series of novels — known collectively as the Magnolia Parks universe — into a television show. When reporting on the upcoming series in November 2023, Deadline described the books, which have become very popular among TikTok users, as “Gossip Girl in high society London.”

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (TBA) - Apple TV+

Based on a book by Rufi Thorpe, Margo’s Got Money Troubles is an upcoming A24-produced series given a straight-to-series order by Apple TV+ in February 2024. According to Deadline, Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman are set to star, as well as produce alongside David E. Kelley and Elle’s sister, Dakota Fanning.

Mason (TBA) - Showtime

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert created some of the most acclaimed and uproariously bizarre A24 movies with Swiss Army Man and the Best Picture Oscar winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Before that inspiring win, in mid-2022, Variety reported that the DANIELS are working with the company and Oscar-nominated Minari and Beef star Steven Yeun on a Showtime comedy series based on creator Nathan Min’s life, called Mason.

Memorial (TBA)

In October 2020, Deadline reported that A24 locked in the rights to adapt Bryan Washington’s novel, Memorial, into a series. Also produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, the show will follow a young man’s unlikely bond with his boyfriend’s mother.

Minor Feelings (TBA)

Greta Lee stunned critics and audiences in one of the best movies of 2023, A24’s Past Lives, but even before giving that acclaimed performance, she was set to work with the company as the writer, executive producer, and star of Minor Feelings. As Deadline reported in 2021, the upcoming series is an adaptation of Cathy Park Hong’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, which is a collection of essays reflecting on “racialized consciousness in America.”

Outlawed (TBA)

In early 2021 (per IndieWire), it was announced that A24 was working on a series adaptation of Anna North’s bestselling novel, Outlawed, which reimagines the real-life Hole in the Wall gang as a group of women and non-binary individuals. Academy Award nominee Amy Adams is producing the series with her own Bond Group Entertainment, which also backed her HBO miniseries, Sharp Objects.

Overcompensating (TBA) - Amazon Prime

Actor, comedian, and social media star Benito Skinner’s life inspired the upcoming, Amazon original comedy series Overcompensating, which follows a college football player in active denial of his true sexuality. A24 is producing the series with Skinner, singer-songwriter Charli XCX (who may also write music for it, according to Deadline), and Jonah Hill’s production company, Strong Baby.

Paris: The Memoir (TBA)

In 2023, heiress and media mogul Paris Hilton shared her life story in Paris: The Memoir, which has been optioned for a series adaptation by A24. Hilton will produce, along with Dakota and Elle Fanning under their own Lewellen Pictures banner.

Rivkah (TBA) - Showtime

Comedian Robby Hoffman’s life as a closeted genderqueer young woman growing up in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jewish community will serve as the basis of an upcoming series called Rivkah. Deadline reported in mid-2021 that Showtime is developing the comedy with A24.

Shuggie Bain (TBA) - BBC

Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize-winning novel, Shuggie Bain, follows the young title character’s struggle with his identity and relationship with his alcoholic mother in Glasgow. Variety reported in 2021 that the author is adapting the story into a series that will be produced by A24 and air on BBC.

Sunny (TBA) - Apple TV

Rashida Jones previously collaborated with both A24 and Apple TV+ when she starred in writer and director Sophia Coppola’s dramedy On the Rocks in 2020. In February 2022, Deadline reported that her next collaboration with both will be Sunny — an adaptation of Colin O’Sullivan’s darkly comic novel, Dark Manual — as star and executive producer.

Young Mungo (TBA)

Shuggie Bain is not the only Douglas Stuart book that A24 is adapting into a series. A Deadline exclusive from March 2023 confirms that the author’s sophomore effort, Young Mungo — a story of forbidden love set in Glasgow — is in development, but without a network or streaming home yet.

With all of these upcoming A24 TV shows and even more upcoming A24 movies in the works, it’s a great time to be a fan of the acclaimed studio.