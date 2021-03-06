When Disneyland Can Finally Reopen For 2021

Although Florida’s Walt Disney World has been open to the public since last summer, the House of Mouse’s first theme park in Orange County, California has remained closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has kept its health guidelines regarding theme parks strict as California has faced over 3.5 million cases of coronavirus and 53.5 thousand deaths. Well, The Golden State’s health department has just updated its guidelines, and Disneyland could be allowed to open its gates soon.