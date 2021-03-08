Space Jam 2 Has Cut A Looney Tunes Character From The Film

First introduced all the way back in 1930, most Looney Tunes characters have had remarkable longevity in pop culture, with an impressive number of shows, movies, and more dedicated to their antics. But while the majority of the material has remained fresh and relevant (I don't think anybody is going to get sick of Bugs Bunny saying, "What's up, doc?" any time soon), some of it hasn't aged particularly well – and that's apparent from this recent news about Space Jam: A New Legacy. According to new reports, Pepé Le Pew's time in the spotlight seems to be coming to an end, with his presence in the new movie reportedly being left on the cutting room floor.