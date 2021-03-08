Disney Head Honcho Shares Hopeful Message After Disneyland Reopening Finally Seems Imminent

Last week was a massive one for theme park news. We learned not only that Universal Orlando Resort is moving forward on the construction of the Epic Universe theme park much sooner than anticipated, but that Disneyland Resort now has a pathway towards reopening. While nothing is set in stone, starting April 1 it's at least possible for Disneyland Resort to reopen its theme parks in a limited fashion. And over the weekend Chairman of the Parks, Experiences, and Products division, Josh D'Amaro was at Downtown Disney with former Disney CEO Bob Iger giving his appreciation to cast members, and looking forward to welcoming so many more of them back once the park opens.