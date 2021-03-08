First Glimpse At Michael Bay's New Movie Is Totally Explosive And It Looks Wild

The original Danish film is somewhat unique because the four characters just described are the only four characters credited in the original movie. Plus the entire film takes place entirely on the Ambulance, and it takes place in "real time." It's an action movie gimmick that's been done before. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. When it does work it can make an action movie that much more of an edge of your seat thrill ride, as the real time element can turn the tension up a few degrees. Some additional shots of the sequence were captured which Michael Bay shared as an Instyagram Story.