After Tom Cruise Deepfake Went Viral, Creator Speaks Out About Fooling People

Over the last couple of years we've seen a massive increase in the use of what's called "deepfake" technology. The process allows one to digitally put one person's face onto another person's body, making it look like there's video of some one doing something they never actually did. It's frequently been used for somewhat fun purposes, like adding the face of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to scenes from earlier Spider-Man movies that starred Tobey Maguire. But a recent collection of TikTok videos that appear to star Tom Cruise have a lot of people talking because of just how good they are. And now the creator is speaking out about fooling the public.