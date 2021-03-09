Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Reveals The Trick To Screaming In A Horror Movie

Jack Quaid's comments come from his recent appearance on Stir Crazy. While doing a deep dive into his leading role in Amazon's The Boys, eventually the conversation turned to his involvement in the fifth Scream movie. Not much is known about his role, but he did confirm that he had to work out his vocal chords for the role. We'll just have to see if Quaid manages to make out of the sequel alive. After all, not many characters have.