Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Reveals The Trick To Screaming In A Horror Movie

It's been a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance. A variety of beloved franchises have returned to theaters as a result, including Halloween and Child's Play. This trend is continuing with the new Scream movie, which will mark the fifth installment in the a slasher property. A cast of newcomers is joining the OG trio of heroes, including The Boys star Jack Quaid. And he recently revealed the trick to nailing the perfect horror scream.
The fifth Scream movie isn't the first horror movie for Jack Quaid, as he previously appeared in Tragedy Girls. But this is arguably a much bigger gig, one that will see him appear alongside franchise favorites Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox. Quaid was recently interviewed about his encounter with Ghostface, and was careful to keep its secrets under wraps. But he did reveal his strategy to nailing an onscreen scream, saying:
It’s an interesting thing, the horror movie scream. You can’t rehearse it too much, it just has to come out of you.
Good to know. Because while movies like Scream require extensive rehearsals for action sequences, other moments require more spontaneity. And for Jack Quaid, its much easier to pull off a convincing scream when he doesn't overthink it or get in his own head.
Jack Quaid's comments come from his recent appearance on Stir Crazy. While doing a deep dive into his leading role in Amazon's The Boys, eventually the conversation turned to his involvement in the fifth Scream movie. Not much is known about his role, but he did confirm that he had to work out his vocal chords for the role. We'll just have to see if Quaid manages to make out of the sequel alive. After all, not many characters have.
The new Scream will mark the franchise's return to theaters after 2011's Scream 4. The highly anticipated slasher has the distinction of being the first installment since Wes Craven's death. Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are behind the camera this time, and the pressure is on. We'll just have to wait and see how Jack Quaid's character factors into the story.
Luckily, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are massive fans of Wes Craven's work, particularly on the iconic original Scream movie. Their reverence for the horror legend is what ultimately convinced Neve Campbell to return to her role as Sidney Prescott. Hopefully some information regarding the movie's plot or some footage will arrive sooner rather than later. We just have too many questions!
Scream is currently set to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022, and anticipation is steadily building. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.