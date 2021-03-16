Scarlet Witch: Wanda Maximoff’s Best Moments In The MCU

Not to be a hipster or anything but I liked Scarlet Witch before she was quote-unquote “cool.” I distinctly remember seeing her in Avengers: Age of Ultron and, as a huge Harry Potter nerd, thinking “it’s about damn time we had some Marvel characters with some magic powers!” Only now is she truly getting the spotlight that she deserves, and honestly I am so thankful for that.

So, to celebrate this newfound hype around one of my favorite superheroes/villains, Wanda Maximoff, I’m going to go over some of her best moments yet from the MCU and of course the latest hit show on Disney+, WandaVision. I’m sure there will be several more in the years to come, but for now, these have been some of the times where I am just in awe of this awesome and phenomenal character.