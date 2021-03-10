Marvel's Sebastian Stan Celebrates The Winter Soldier's Birthday With Throwbacks From Civil War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

104 years ago, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest heroes was born. Well, he started out as a hero, then he was a brainwashed assassin for many decades, and now he’s back to saving the world in the present day. In any case, Sebastian Stan, the man who plays the Winter Soldier in the MCU, celebrated Bucky Barnes’ birthday by sharing a throwback to his time working on Captain America: Civil War.