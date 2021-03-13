Why Is PizzeRizzo’s Such A Big Deal At Disney's Hollywood Studios? We Investigate

Is it the best pizza ever? No, it is not. But high quality pizza is frequently really expensive, much more so than the $10 that this pizza cost. It's almost certainly the best pizza one can get inside a Disney theme park in North America. Having never been to Asia or Europe, I can't speak to their respective parks. This was also one of the best quick service meals I had on this trip to Walt Disney World. I find most of the parks' other quick-serve options to be lackluster. But is it the best food one can get in Walt Disney World? It's hard to argue that. Even just inside Hollywood Studios I would probably rather visit Docking Bay 6 or Ronto Roasters at Galaxy's Edge for some quick service food that is, if nothing else, a bit more creative. Although, if what I'm hungry for is pizza, I certainly will have no problem visiting PizzeRizzo again.