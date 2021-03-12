After Kelly Marie Tran’s Comments, Raya And The Last Dragon Fans Are Freaking About Possible Gay Love Story

SPOILERS are ahead for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, so proceed at your own risk.

Move over, Frozen, there’s a new pair of Disney princesses in town, and the internet is absolutely obsessed with them. This past weekend, the studio released its latest animated project, Raya and the Last Dragon, a fantasy action epic starring Kelly Marie Tran as the first Southeast Asian princess in the House of Mouse’s pack. She's a badass, and a whole lot of fans believe she had some major sexual tension with Gemma Chan’s Namaari.