Why Matt Reeves' The Batman Is James Gunn's 'Most Anticipated' Upcoming DC Movie

It's a good year to be a DC movie fan. Beyond the still mildly insane fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League is only days away from its release, we're also getting a DC movie planned for the big screen. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad looks to take that franchise in a slightly different direction that should be fun. Matt Reeves' The Batman was originally planned for this year before its delay to 2022, and it looks to give us an entirely fresh look at the caped crusader. This film is one that a lot of people are excited about, including James Gunn himself.