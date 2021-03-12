Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan Explains Why He Said No To A Lot Of Roles

His selection of roles and creating a production company was inspired by his role in Fruitvale Station, according to Michael B. Jordan. Given the trajectory of his career, Jordan has made the right moves as he takes on multiple hats in the industry. He’s been able to play a mixture of characters (real and fictional) where he stole the show. But his film selection can be attributed to his role as a producer, as evident by the varied projects within recent years. He continues to evolve as a creative by hopping into the director’s chair for Creed III. That choice again showed the foundation Jordan is laying out for himself and others in Hollywood.