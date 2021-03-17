Godzilla Vs. Kong: 6 Things To Remember About The MonsterVerse Before The Epic Battle

With Godzilla Vs. Kong coming out right around the corner, on March 25, you know that we’re excited as all get out for the next (and hopefully not final) entry in the MonsterVerse saga.

But what about that saga? We’ve now had three movies so far, with Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. And, with Godzilla Vs. Kong, that makes four. So, it seems like Legendary Pictures definitely wants to continue with the MonsterVerse, and Godzilla Vs. Kong might just be that springboard into the next movie if it’s successful. But there’s a lot to cover within the MonsterVerse even though there have only been three movies thus far. So, I’m here to get your up to speed before the next epic battle begins. Let them fight!