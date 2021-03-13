Veteran Fantastic Four Director Reveals The Changes He Wants To See In Marvel’s Reboot

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is set to be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts. The director has more than proven his skill in handling superheroes. Given what we’ve seen from the Spidey franchise, both he and Marvel could very likely go all on in the more “comic booky” elements of the FF. After all, what other studio or director would have been willing to take a stab at villains like Vulture or Mysterio? And as Story even alluded to, any studio willing to show off Giant-Man could very well have plans for a being like Galactus.