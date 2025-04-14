The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director Thankfully Didn't Rely Solely On Motion-Capture To Bring Galactus To Life, And I Couldn’t Be Happier With This Approach
That's a good call.
It’s no secret that the Galactus from Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer wasn’t that faithful to the source material. Sure, it still consumed planets, but this Galactus was depicted as a sentient cloud rather than a humanoid entity. This July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps won’t repeat that mistake, as Ralph Ineson’s Galactus will look much more like his comic book counterpart. As if that isn’t good enough news, it’s also pleasing to hear that the upcoming Marvel movie didn’t rely solely on motion-capture to bring this new version of the Devourer of Worlds to life.
It certainly would have been easy enough for Ineson to just act out his Galactus scene wearing a standard motion capture suits and then create the antagonist’s look entirely through CGI. However, First Steps director Matt Shakman decided it was important for the actor to actually wear purple and blue armor when performing the character on set, telling EW:
While I do still have concerns about Galactus’ size in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I appreciate that Shakman went the extra mile to have Ralph Ineson actually look like Galactus during principal photography. It helped with figuring out just how this cosmic baddie should be depicted in live-action, and it was also noted in the article that “the costume workshop on set is full of various attempts at making his signature look work.” I’m sure Galactus would have looked just fine as a purely motion-capture creation, but also including the practical element improved the chances of his look being the best it can be.
Although the first Fantastic Four trailer showed the back of Galactus’ head, it remains to be seen if we’ll get our first full look at the towering baddie in the next trailer or be saved for the superhero flick’s release on the 2025 movies schedule. The same goes for Galactus’ herald, The Silver Surfer, although CinemaCon attendees got a sneak peek at Julia Garner’s character from exclusive First Steps footage shown at the event. Mole Man is also expected to appear in the movie, but don’t expect to see Doctor Doom causing trouble too, despite him being the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis in the comics.
Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner are joined in The Fantastic Four: First Steps by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. Catch the movie in theaters starting July 25.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Think The New Thunderbolts Popcorn Buckets Are Fine, But This Fan Art Using Bucky's Arm As The Container Would Have Been A+
Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World Video Delves Into Sam Wilson Fighting Enemies ‘Way Beyond His Weight Class’