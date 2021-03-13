news

Netflix’s Big Yes Day Scenes Jennifer Garner Says Are Based On Her Life

After Jennifer Garner became famous for kicking butt in action projects such as Alias and Elektra, the actress has since put priority on raising her three kids with co-parent Ben Affleck. Garner’s career is blooming now more than ever, and the importance of family to her has remained clear through her work, including her new comedy on Netflix, Yes Day.

Garner produced and starred in the family film about a couple who decide to say “yes” to everything their kids desire for 24 hours. Edgar Ramirez plays the actress’ husband in a household of five, including Jenna Ortega’s oldest teen daughter, middle son and young daughter. It closely echoes Garner’s own family unit, consisting of her new high schooler, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel.

When Garner spoke to CinemaBlend about Yes Day, she talked about making a family movie rooted in some of her own realities as a parent. In her words:

I made this movie and developed it with this awesome team because I wanted to bring joy into the world and because I felt like there wasn’t a family comedy out there that really reflected my own experiences as a mom – so this is all ripped from the headlines, it’s right from my life, a lot of it.

Being a mom is no easy task, and Yes Day really highlights how looking out for one’s kids all the time and doing what they think is right for them could stop them from truly enjoying parenthood and having solid relationships with their families. In the Netflix movie, Garner and Ramirez’s characters learn how to be kids again on their own, which is perhaps something the 48-year-old actress has had to learn herself as a mother.

Garner has said she finds the message of Yes Day especially relevant this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused parents to have to say “no” to their kids when it comes to simple elements of growing up like playing with their friends or doing other social events. 2020 was the ultimate year of “no,” which might be why a family movie like this might hit the right spot for its audience. CinemaBlend also spoke to Yes Day director Miguel Arteta, who broke down a few elements of the movie Garner inspired:

There’s definitely been eating ice cream for breakfast and most importantly pitching a tent in your backyard, playing a game of dominos. I think they’ve done that a few times and to her it’s very special because it just shows that the idea of Yes Day is if you’re together you can have fun doing anything.

How sweet! Yes Day also has Garner’s character and her family going through a carwash with the windows down, her young daughter doing her hair and makeup, competing in a major water balloon fight, getting competitive at a carnival and having a crazy house party. Overall, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics, with a more positive bent coming from audience reactions.

Moving forward, Garner has a few more family movies on the way. She just signed on to another Netflix movie called Family Leave, which is about a household that mysteriously gets body swapped with another one from the other side of the world. Garner will also reunite with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo for The Adam Project, alongside Ryan Reynolds. Yes Day is streaming on Netflix now.

Up Next

Jennifer Garner Says Her Children Notice How People Treat Her And Ben Affleck Differently
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Huzzah! Seth MacFarlane's The Orville Celebrates Season 3 Going Back Into Production With New Set Photo television 3d Huzzah! Seth MacFarlane's The Orville Celebrates Season 3 Going Back Into Production With New Set Photo Erik Swann
Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie news 3d Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie Sydney Skubic
Netflix’s Metal Lords: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Heavy Metal Movie From D.B. Weiss news 3d Netflix’s Metal Lords: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Heavy Metal Movie From D.B. Weiss Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The Smart Way The Jack Reacher Novels Are Being Adapted For Amazon TBD The Smart Way The Jack Reacher Novels Are Being Adapted For Amazon Rating TBD
The MCU's White Vision: 5 Marvel Movies Or Shows He Could Show Up In After WandaVision TBD The MCU's White Vision: 5 Marvel Movies Or Shows He Could Show Up In After WandaVision Rating TBD
Why Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Hilariously Thinks The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Is ‘Cheating’ As A Force-User TBD Why Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Hilariously Thinks The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Is ‘Cheating’ As A Force-User Rating TBD
How Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Fought Against Giving The Amazons A Tragic Backstory TBD How Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Fought Against Giving The Amazons A Tragic Backstory Rating TBD
Game Of Thrones Star Explains How ‘Expectations’ Changed Toward The End Of The HBO Series TBD Game Of Thrones Star Explains How ‘Expectations’ Changed Toward The End Of The HBO Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information