The Awesome Advice Jordan Peele Gave Yahya Abdul-Mateen II While Making Us

If you didn’t know Yahya Abdul-Mateen II before, you better know him now, because you’re really going to notice the actor even more in the near future. The 34-year-old actor has a major villain role in the DCEU’s Aquaman franchise, he blew us away as his role was Cal Abar on HBO’s Watchmen in the action space, did a standout portrayal of Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and has worked with Jordan Peele on his horror endeavors a couple times with Us and the upcoming Candyman sequel. With this, the filmmaker provided Abdul-Mateen with a bit of advice.